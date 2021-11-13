Xi Jinping Sends Message of Congratulation to Fiji's New President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

On November 12, 2021, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on his assuming office as president of the Republic of Fiji.

Xi Jinping pointed out, Fiji was the first Pacific island country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. Over the past 46 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Fiji relations have made considerable progress and become a model for equal treatment and friendly cooperation between countries of different sizes. China and Fiji have stood by each other in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the friendship and cooperation between the two countries have deepened. I attach great importance to the development of bilateral ties and stand ready to work with President Katonivere to boost all-round friendly exchanges and practical cooperation between the two countries and open up new prospects for China-Fiji comprehensive strategic partnership to better benefit the two peoples.