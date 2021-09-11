Xi Jinping Speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the Phone

On the evening of September 10, 2021, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Xi Jinping noted, we have maintained highly frequent and efficient exchanges since last year, which has played an important leading role in the development of China-Germany and China-European Union (EU) relations, and also demonstrated the high-level mutual trust between the two countries. I highly appreciate Ms. Chancellor's active efforts to promote Germany's and the EU's practical cooperation and friendly exchanges with China.

Xi Jinping underlined, over recent years, China-Germany relations have generally maintained smooth development, with cooperation in various fields showing strong resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought a genuine sense of fulfillment to the people in both countries. The two countries have helped China and the EU to conclude the negotiations of the investment agreement on schedule, and worked together to uphold multilateralism, safeguard free trade, and actively tackle climate change, jointly making positive contributions to maintaining world peace and stability. The fundamental reason for the great achievements of China-Germany relations lies in the fact that the two sides respect each other, seek common ground while reserving differences, focus on win-win cooperation and pursue complementarity of their respective advantages. China-Germany relations will continue to make new progress as long as both sides keep consolidating and deepening mutual trust, treat each other as equals and focus on cooperation. Xi Jinping hopes that Germany will encourage the EU to adhere to the right policy on China, treat differences objectively and address them rationally, so as to promote the sustained and sound development of China-EU relations.

Merkel said, over recent years there are many aspects in the development of Germany-China and EU-China relations that are worth summing up. I am willing to maintain close communication with the Chinese side and make joint efforts to push Germany and China as well as the EU and China to bridge gaps through dialogue and properly address the differences. The EU-China investment agreement will be mutually beneficial and win-win to both the EU and China. I hope that the agreement will be approved and enter into force smoothly as soon as possible. Germany hopes to strengthen vaccine cooperation with China.

Merkel shared her view on the current situation in Afghanistan, and expressed her hope to work with China to strengthen communication and coordination within the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks. Xi Jinping stressed, China advocates coexistence and mutual learning among different civilizations, opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs, and stands ready to make constructive efforts with the international community, including Germany, to truly realize peace and stability in Afghanistan.