Xi Jinping Speaks with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on the Phone

On November 5, 2021, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.

Xi Jinping stressed that China and New Zealand have worked together to overcome political, historical and cultural differences and created multiple "firsts" in bilateral cooperation. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-New Zealand diplomatic relations. The two sides should summarize the good experience, strengthen strategic communication, and not allow the cloud to block the views. The two sides should adhere to openness and inclusiveness, seek common ground while shelving differences, deepen practical cooperation, and properly handle differences, so as to promote the sound and stable development of China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership and create more benefits for the people in both countries.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the two sides should give full play to each other's complementary advantages, expand economic and trade cooperation and maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains. China welcomes New Zealand's participation in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and stands ready to work with New Zealand to expand cooperation in such areas as vaccine research and development, environmental protection, clean energy, food safety, science and technology education, so as to bring the two peoples a stronger sense of fulfillment. The two sides should also carry forward "the spirit of Rewi Alley", encourage the young generations to strengthen exchanges, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples. The two sides should safeguard and practice true multilateralism, and join hands to promote regional economic integration.

Xi Jinping stressed that China supports New Zealand's role as the host of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, and is willing to work with all other parties to push for positive results in the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat. In doing so, the two countries can inject new impetus into the Asia-Pacific region's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, advance economic recovery, promote regional development and prosperity, and build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

Ardern thanks China for supporting New Zealand's work as the host of APEC meetings, and she looks forward to President Xi Jinping's attendance at the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat next week and sharing insight on jointly tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, advancing cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, and promoting open and inclusive growth of the regional economy.

Ardern said, the relationship with China is one of New Zealand's most important bilateral relationships. The cooperation between the two countries is extensive and in-depth, as well as complementary and beneficial to each other. New Zealand's businesses are actively participating in the fourth China International Import Expo, with a hope to deepen economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. New Zealand firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and appreciates China's efforts in and contributions to addressing climate change and preserving biodiversity. New Zealand is willing to work with China to strengthen strategic communication, deepen cooperation in various fields, boost people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and successfully hold events in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of New Zealand-China diplomatic relations. New Zealand firmly believes that the Beijing Olympic Winter Games will be a complete success.