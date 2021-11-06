Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xi Jinping Speaks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the Phone

11/06/2021 | 03:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On November 5, 2021, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Syria is one of the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with New China and one of the co-sponsors of the UN General Assembly resolution that restored China's lawful seat in the United Nations. Since the establishment of China-Syria diplomatic ties 65 years ago, bilateral relations have withstood the test of changes in the international situation, and the friendship between the two countries has grown stronger. China attaches great importance to the development of China-Syria relations and is ready to work with Syria to achieve more results in bilateral friendly cooperation. China will continue to assist Syria in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and support it in advancing reconstruction and resuming development. China welcomes Syria's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative. China is ready to work with Syria to promote the common values of humanity, facilitate dialogue between civilizations, defend international equity and justice, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China firmly supports Syria in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, and firmly opposes interference by external forces in Syria's internal affairs. He is confident that Syria will overcome various risks and challenges, and achieve new victories in the struggle to defend independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the Syrian people will embrace a better future.

Bashar extended congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the restoration of New China's lawful seat in the United Nations, which he said bears great significance to the Chinese people. China has made great contributions to safeguarding world peace, stability and development. The Syrian government and people sincerely thank China for supporting Syria in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, opposing external interference in Syria's internal affairs, and upholding international law and international equity and justice. Syria attaches great importance to its friendly relations with China, supports the Belt and Road Initiative, hopes to expand and deepen cooperation with China, and welcomes Chinese companies to increase investment in Syria. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has achieved great success. Syria is willing to learn from China's relevant concepts and experience. Syria will continue to firmly support China on issues related to Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong, human rights, Taiwan and the South China Sea, among others.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 07:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aiPhone 12 & 12 mini Black Friday Deals (2021) Summarized by Retail Egg
BU
06:38aNews Release
PU
06:36aIPHONE 13 BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early Carrier Locked and Unlocked iPhone 13 & 13 mini Savings Monitored by Saver Trends
BU
06:31aBEST BLACK FRIDAY IPHONE DEALS (2021) : Top Early Apple iPhone 12, 11, SE, XR & More Sales Highlighted by The Consumer Post
BU
06:26aNINJA FOODI BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Ninja Foodi Grill, Air Fryer, Toaster Oven & More Deals Compared by Deal Stripe
BU
06:21aMACBOOK AIR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Savings on Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip Researched by Retail Egg
BU
06:19aLDI FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages loanDepot, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important November 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LDI
GL
06:16aBlack Friday AirPods Max Deals 2021 Rounded Up by Deal Tomato
BU
06:11aNikon Z9, Z7 & Z6 Black Friday Deals (2021) Collated by Retail Egg
BU
06:08a06/11/21 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rogers Communications reinstates ousted chair after court backs his bid..
2Roche chairman sees greater flexibility after Novartis deal - paper
3Boeing directors agree to $237.5 million settlement over 737 MAX safety..
4Vietnam's Vietjet agrees deal with Airbus on plane delivery timings
5French energy group Engie retains Bouygues' bid to buy services unit

HOT NEWS