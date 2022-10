BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China must ensure national security and social stability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

China wants to improve participation in the Global Security Initiative, Xi said in his speech to about 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by William Mallard)