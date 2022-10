BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China will deepen patriotic education, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

China will actively guide religion to be compatible with a socialist society and maintain the principle of developing culture with socialist characteristics, Xi added. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by William Mallard)