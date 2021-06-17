Xi picks Vice Premier Liu He to oversee China's chipmaking push - Bloomberg

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Vice Premier Liu He, China's
economic czar, has been tapped to spearhead the development of
so-called third-generation chip production and lead the
formulation of policy support for the technology, Bloomberg News
reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Liu is also overseeing projects that could lead to
breakthroughs in traditional chipmaking, Bloomberg said, citing
one of the sources whom it did not name.
Liu, a confidante of President Xi Jinping, already holds a
huge portfolio ranging from economics to finance. He has also
been the chief negotiator in Sino-U.S. trade talks since the
days of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
About $1 trillion of government funding has been set aside
under the technology initiative, part of which will be used by
central and local governments to jointly invest in a series of
third-generation chip projects, Bloomberg reported.
China's State Council and Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology did not immediately respond to faxed
requests for comment.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate approved a sweeping
package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability
to compete with Chinese technology, drawing indignation from
China, which objected to being cast as an "imaginary" U.S.
enemy.
The measure authorises about $190 billion for provisions to
strengthen U.S. technology and research - and would separately
approve spending $54 billion to increase U.S. production and
research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment,
including $2 billion dedicated to chips used by automakers that
have seen massive shortages and caused significant production
cuts.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)