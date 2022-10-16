Xi's commitment to energy transition is mixed for commodities: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Commodity
markets were given little to cheer about in President Xi
Jinping's address to the Communist Party Congress, with the main
signal being a continuation of current policies in China, the
world's biggest importer of natural resources.
Xi's opening speech on Sunday to the twice-a-decade congress
was largely a steady-as-she-goes report card as far as
commodities were concerned, with no big announcements of
government stimulus or a major shift in economic priorities.
There is still scope for positive economic news to come out
of the gathering, but the main impact is that there is little
immediate upside to China's demand for commodities.
However, within the detail of Xi's address were both short-
and long-term risks for commodity demand, as well as some
bullish longer-term prospects for commodities linked to the
energy transition.
The main short-term risk is China's ongoing commitment to a
strict zero-COVID policy, which increases the chances of more
lockdowns and less demand for transport and industrial fuels.
China's crude oil imports dropped 4.7% in the first eight
months of this year compared to the same period in 2021, and
much of the blame has been laid at the door of the zero-COVID
policy for crimping demand.
A key pillar of Xi's speech was ensuring security of supply
for grains and energy, as well as a commitment to prioritise
environmental protection and promote green lifestyles.
China aims to be carbon-neutral by 2060 and see peak
emissions in 2030, and Xi recommitted to these targets, but said
they would be achieved steadily and in accordance with the
country's energy resources.
"Based on China's energy and resource endowment, we will
advance initiatives to reach peak carbon emissions in a
well-planned and phased way in line with the principle of
building the new before discarding the old," Xi said.
This could be viewed as a sign that coal will remain in
China's energy mix for decades to come, but it's worth noting
that China is also likely to try to cut, if not end, imports of
the polluting fuel, and instead focus on using its vast domestic
resources.
China is also likely to be looking at ways of reducing its
reliance on imported crude oil, and the energy transition does
offer some answers.
It's unlikely that China will be able to boost domestic
crude production by much, which leaves cutting demand as the
best way to lower its reliance on oil imports.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
An increasingly rapid shift to electric vehicles may result
in lower demand for gasoline and diesel, with new vehicle
registrations in China already showing a quarter of new cars are
fully electric or plug-in hybrids.
Almost half of the new electric vehicles in the world are
being sold in China, and it's likely that Beijing will continue
to encourage a larger market share.
Rising sales of electric vehicles likely means China's
demand for battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel is
likely to increase over the longer term.
Copper demand is also likely to increase as the country
moves more of its energy to electricity.
While Xi may want China to become more self-sufficient, for
certain commodities this is impossible given the lack of enough
domestic resources.
Iron ore, battery metals, copper and natural gas are
commodities where China's demand is likely to substantially
exceed available domestic supply.
An accelerated energy transition is also likely to boost
demand for these commodities, while cutting demand for crude oil
and coal.
