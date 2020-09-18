Xi stresses blazing new path of high-quality development

CHANGSHA - President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to blaze a new path of high-quality development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Central China's Hunan province from Sept 16 to 18.

Xi called on Hunan to develop itself into a hub of advanced manufacturing industry of national importance, a hub of technological innovation with core competitiveness, and a hub of reform and opening-up in inland regions.

He also asked the province to demonstrate a renewed sense of responsibility in promoting the rise of the country's central region and the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

During the inspection tour, Xi researched coordinating COVID-19 control and economic and social development, and making plans for the economic and social development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).