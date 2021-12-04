Log in
Xi stresses developing religions in Chinese context

12/04/2021 | 08:42am EST
BEIJING - President Xi Jinping has stressed upholding the principle of developing religions in the Chinese context, and providing active guidance for the adaptation of religions to socialist society.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a national conference on work related to religious affairs, held from Dec 3 to Dec 4 in Beijing.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 13:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
