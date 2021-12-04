Xi stresses developing religions in Chinese context

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping has stressed upholding the principle of developing religions in the Chinese context, and providing active guidance for the adaptation of religions to socialist society.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a national conference on work related to religious affairs, held from Dec 3 to Dec 4 in Beijing.
