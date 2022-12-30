Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth

12/30/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and cooperate in international affairs, according to Chinese state media.

Xi also told Putin in a video call that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue, according to state broadcaster CCTV. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:51aChina regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
RE
06:50aIvory Coast's Orange subsidiary listed on West Africa regional bourse
RE
06:47aChina appoints Xi's trusted aide Qin Gang as new foreign minister
RE
06:46aSouth Africa mourns victims of tanker blast as death toll jumps to 34
RE
06:44aChina china's national health commission: held video meeting wi…
RE
06:42aSpain's biggest retailer Mercadona to raise wages in line with inflation
RE
06:35aFTSE 100 on Track to Outshine FTSE 250, European Equivalents in 2022
DJ
06:34aRomanian prosecutors want Andrew Tate's arrest to be extended
RE
06:34aRussia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
RE
06:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an End
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
2Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022
3Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
4Hochschild Mining awaits Peru mine approval in early 2023
5China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to take corrective measures

HOT NEWS