Xi vows to prioritise environment, protect nature and promote green lifestyles

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said on
Sunday that China will give priority to protecting the
environment and promoting green consumption, production and
lifestyles, saying the protection of nature was essential to
building a modern socialist country.
In a speech opening the twice-a-decade ruling Communist
Party Congress, Xi said China had made progress in tackling
environmental problems and vowed to "basically eliminate" heavy
air and water pollution while bringing soil contamination under
control.
He vowed to continue an "energy revolution" and promote the
clean use of coal.
