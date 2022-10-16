Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Xi vows to prioritise environment, protect nature and promote green lifestyles

10/16/2022 | 12:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chinese Communist Party Congress in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China will give priority to environmental protection and promoting green lifestyles, and that the conservation of nature was an essential part of building a modern socialist country.

In a speech opening the twice-a-decade ruling Communist Party Congress, Xi said China had made progress in tackling environmental problems over the last 10 years and vowed to "basically eliminate" heavy air and water pollution while bringing soil contamination under control.

"Ecological and environmental protection has undergone a historical, transformational and comprehensive change - our motherland's skies are bluer, the mountains are greener and the water is clearer," Xi told more than 2,300 delegates.

Reversing the damage done by decades of breakneck economic growth has been one of China's major policy objectives during Xi's decade in power. He warned in 2018 any failure to tackle pollution could be used as an "excuse" for hostile forces to undermine Communist Party rule.

Low-carbon growth has also become a key part of China's efforts to boost its international prestige and lead a new "global green industrial revolution".

Xi vowed last year China - the world's biggest source of climate-warming greenhouse gases - would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 after bringing emissions to a peak by the end of this decade.

He told delegates China's carbon peak and neutrality targets would be implemented steadily and in accordance with the country's energy resources.

China will support low-carbon industries, pursue an "energy revolution" and build a new energy system while continuing to promote the "clean and efficient use of coal", Xi said.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard and Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:20aUganda introduces lockdown measures to halt spread of Ebola: president
RE
03:14aFactbox-Key Xi quotes at China's 20th Communist Party Congress
RE
03:13aIMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme
RE
03:11aUK's Hargreaves hit by lawsuit over Woodford fund failure
RE
03:10aAt least five killed in tribal violence in Sudan's West Kordofan
RE
03:02aIran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters - ISNA
RE
02:27aBiden knocks Truss economic plan, says not concerned about dollar strength
RE
02:17aDonetsk's city administration building hit by shelling - Russian-backed officials
RE
02:13aTaiwan says it will not back down on its sovereignty
RE
02:00aAbu Dhabi fund ADQ wields economic diplomacy to forge regional ties
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says
2Iran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interferenc..
3UK's Hargreaves hit by lawsuit over Woodford fund failure
4Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
5IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme

HOT NEWS