Xiamen sees trade surge with RCEP members in first 8 months

10/02/2021 | 02:23am EDT
XIAMEN - The coastal city of Xiamen in East China's Fujian province recorded a trade volume of 200.65 billion yuan (about $31.06 billion) with member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in the first eight months of 2021, up 24.6 percent year-on-year, according to Xiamen Customs.

Of the total volume, imports amounted to 128.62 billion yuan and exports stood at 72.03 billion yuan, up 37.5 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively, compared with the same period last year. In August, Xiamen's trade with RCEP member states reached 28.78 billion yuan, a record high.

The city's State-owned enterprises contributed most to the growth, registering a growth of 30.4 percent year-on-year in trade with RCEP member states from January to August.

Major imported goods during the period included metal ore and heavy mineral sand, mechanical and electrical items, and agricultural products. Imports of metal ore and heavy mineral sand, in particular, increased by 72.7 percent year-on-year during the period.

Exports mainly included mechanical and electrical products and labor-intensive goods, according to the customs.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


