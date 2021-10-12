Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Timothy D. Hunt as Chief Culture and Corporate Affairs Officer

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Xilio) a biotechnology company developing tumor-selective immuno-oncology therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that Timothy D. Hunt has been appointed as the company’s chief culture and corporate affairs officer. In this role, Mr. Hunt will serve as a member of the executive team and will oversee human resources, communications and other strategic initiatives.

“Tim is an experienced company-builder with an extensive background in growing and scaling clinical-stage organizations, and I am delighted he is joining Xilio,” said René Russo, Pharm. D., president and chief executive officer of Xilio. “With one program in the clinic and a second clinical-stage program anticipated this year, Tim’s leadership will be vital as we continue to build out our team, advance our strong culture and effectively manage communications to our key external stakeholders.”

“Leveraging its GPS platform, Xilio has developed a pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates designed to provide deep and durable clinical responses that have the potential to offer significant advantages over currently available treatments,” said Mr. Hunt. “The progress made in a short amount of time is impressive, and I am pleased to join this driven and innovative team as we work to advance our lead programs for patients with cancer.”

Mr. Hunt brings more than 20 years of biotechnology experience to Xilio, most recently serving as chief corporate affairs officer at Editas Medicine, Inc. (Editas) where he oversaw the human resources, market development and early-stage commercial planning, policy and government affairs, and corporate communications functions from 2016 to 2020. Prior to Editas, he was senior vice president of public affairs for Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Cubist), a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of infectious disease therapeutics, from 2011 until its acquisition by Merck Research Laboratories in 2015. Before joining Cubist, Mr. Hunt was vice president of public affairs at Biogen Inc. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the non-profit organization Life Sciences Cares and as chair of the Ethics Committee of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy. Mr. Hunt received a B.A. in history and philosophy from Boston College and a J.D. from the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a privately-held biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company is using its proprietary geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to rapidly engineer novel molecules, including cytokines and other biologics that are designed to optimize their therapeutic index. These molecules are designed to localize activity within the tumor microenvironment without systemic effect, resulting in the potential to achieve enhanced anti-tumor activity. Xilio is building a pipeline of wholly owned, tumor-selective, GPS-enabled cytokine and checkpoint inhibitor product candidates, including XTX101, a tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody; XTX202, a tumor-selective IL-2; XTX301, a tumor-selective IL-12; and XTX401, a tumor-selective IL-15. For more information, please visit www.xiliotx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005282/en/