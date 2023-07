July 24 (Reuters) - Xinhua:

* CHINA'S MINISTRY OF WATER RESOURCES SAID WATER LEVELS OF SOME RIVERS IN CHINA'S EASTERN AND NORTHEASTERN REGIONS EXCEEDED WARNING MARKS

* RIVERS EXCEEDING WARNING MARKS LOCATED IN PROVINCES OF HEILONGJIANG, JILIN, LIAONING AND JIANGXI, ACCORDING TO MINISTRY

* RAINSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO LASH PARTS OF SICHUAN AND CHONGQING FROM 8 A.M. MONDAY TO 8 A.M. TUESDAY

* WATER LEVELS OF SOME SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED RIVERS AFFECTED BY HEAVY RAINS MAY EXCEED WARNING LEVELS, MINISTRY NOTED

* MINISTRY HAS LAUNCHED LEVEL-FOUR EMERGENCY RESPONSE TO FLOODING IN SICHUAN AND FUJIAN

* FOUR TEAMS DISPATCHED TO ZHEJIANG, CHONGQING, SICHUAN AND LIAONING ARE AIDING LOCAL FLOOD PREVENTION WORK MINISTRY SAID