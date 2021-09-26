Xinjiang's ethnic minority population to maintain steady growth: white paper

BEIJING - The population, in particular that of ethnic minority groups, in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, will continue to maintain steady growth in the near term, said a white paper on Sept 26.

The ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang have considerable potential to grow as they have a relatively young population and a large number of women of childbearing age, according to the white paper, "Xinjiang Population Dynamics and Data," issued by the State Council Information Office.

Implementation of China's new childbirth policy that allows a couple to have up to three children, and support measures to boost birth rates will also promote steady population growth in Xinjiang, the white paper said.