Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with Indivumed

03/18/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Investment
Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with Indivumed

18.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with Indivumed

New perspectives for the fight against cancer

Xlife Sciences AG has entered into a joint venture with Hamburg based Indivumed GmbH. Ix Therapeutics GmbH, founded for this purpose, will use Indivumed's extensive multi-omics database and analysis capacities in the future. Functional therapeutic antibodies are developed on this basis on the technology platform of Veraxa Biotech AG, an Xlife portfolio company. The collaboration opens up completely new possibilities for cancer treatment.

The IndivuType database developed by Indivumed is the world's only combined collection of high-quality multi-omics and accompanying clinical data from thousands of cancer patients combined with whole genome sequencing, transcriptomics, proteomics, and phosphoproteomics data. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife, sees the collaboration as a milestone for his company. "We are fascinated by IndivuType and its possibilities for recognizing possible disease triggers. This analytical ability in combination with Veraxa's antibody development will open up new ways for us to treat various types of cancer in a short time frame," says Baumann. Prof. Dr. Hartmut Juhl, CEO of Indivumed, sees huge potential in the joint venture. "With the partnership with Xlife and Veraxa Biotech AG as service providers, we are for the first time able to develop functional antibodies against cancer based on our database and analysis tools. This brings us a big step closer to our vision of a fully individualized cancer therapy".

Initially, lx Therapeutics will concentrate on the treatment of colon and lung cancer. To this end, Indivumed will identify various new disease triggers in the future, which will be made available to lx Therapeutics exclusively for the development of functional therapeutic antibodies based on the Veraxa Biotech AG platform.

About Indivumed
Indivumed is a physician's-led, integrated global oncology company. The company's platform is an enabler for the next generation of precision oncology through the proprietary multi-omics cancer database and customized data analytics, underpinned by a global network of affiliated clinics with gold-standard quality of biospecimens. Through this unique platform, Indivumed offers specialized products and services that support biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more. Further information: www.indivumed.com

About Xlife Sciences AG
Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company that focuses on the value development of promising technologies in the life science sector. The company bridges the gap between research and development and the healthcare markets. Together with industrial partners or university institutions, the company leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase following an invention disclosure or a spin-off. With this, Xlife Sciences AG enables its investors a very early and direct entry into the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies. Further information: www.xlifesciences.ch

Information to media professionals:
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences AG, Tel. +41 44 385 84 60, oliver.baumann@xlifesciences.ch


18.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1176442

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1176442  18.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176442&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:55aBNP PARIBAS  : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:53aNOKIA OYJ  : sees its comparable operating margin growing to 10-13% in 2023
RE
02:50aExperts Propose New Direction for Tobacco Control Policy in Korea at WEAI
BU
02:50aON SUPREME MASTER TV : Renowned Spiritual Leader Calls for Prayer for World Vegan
BU
02:47aEQUINOR  : share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
02:47aMECELEC COMPOSITES  : Changement de dimension pour MECELEC COMPOSITES : Naissance du groupe ALTHEORA
DJ
02:46aVOLATI  : High historical growth rate, a proven business model and significant capacity for acquisitions creates good growth opportunities
AQ
02:46aLAGERCRANTZ  : prepares for continued expansion
AQ
02:46aSEMPERIT  : achieved historic records in revenue and earnings in the crisis environment of 2020
PU
02:45aEQUINOR  : share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
3BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : BROADWAY FINANCIAL : Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBan..
4ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : ECKERT & ZIEGLER 2020: Earnings higher than expected
5STEEPER AND HIGHER: U.S. bond tantrum averted, but worries remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ