News : Companies

Xodus supports Massachusetts offshore wind consultation

10/12/2020 | 11:40am EDT

October 12, 2020

Xodus Group and BW Research Partnership will conduct a research project to assess the local and regional supply chain in support of the growing offshore wind industry in and around Massachusetts, USA.

Working on behalf of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), Xodus and BW Research, in coordination with Greentree Consulting and the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership, will deliver a comprehensive offshore wind supply chain assessment and gap analysis. This will be based on the requirements of both developers and tier one companies, and the capabilities, qualifications and interest of Massachusetts companies and neighbouring states.

With many offshore wind facilities currently manufactured and produced overseas, MassCEC is supporting efforts to develop a robust local supply chain in Massachusetts and throughout the region that can manufacture and produce turbine components and associated equipment at a scale necessary to serve planned and anticipated offshore wind projects. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 15:39:00 UTC
