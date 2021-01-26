Log in
Xsolla : Launches New Mobile Game Commerce Solution to Help Developers Expand Their Mobile Business

01/26/2021 | 10:04am EST
Xsolla, the video game commerce company powered by Transaction Engine and Business Engine to help developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally, today launched its Mobile Game Commerce solution designed to level up and manage mobile games beyond the app stores.

Xsolla’s new innovative Mobile Game Commerce solution enables developers to streamline user acquisition, create better ways for players to discover games, simplify the online game commerce experience, build an online player community, expand their global footprint and increase future transaction revenue.

Mobile Game Commerce gives developers the tools to successfully operate PC and online versions of their mobile games, and create top-up experiences for players to add virtual currencies to their accounts:

  • Expand onto PC and Online to unlock additional distribution, acquisition and in-game monetization channels for new and existing players.
  • Communicate, better serve and share new offerings with passionate online community members
    • Leverage the Xsolla Store SDK for Unity and Unreal Engine to expand your store to many platforms - mobile, PC, and online.
    • Build an active online user community to effectively engage with users and create an improved user account experience.
    • Expand a global footprint by offering over 700 payment methods, providing every payment type a consumer wants to use -- credit and debit cards, cash-based payments, direct carrier billing, digital wallets and cryptocurrencies.
  • Top up virtual currency by integrating with super apps and cross-platform versions of the game
    • Improve the user experience by selling virtual currencies online in the player’s own local currency, with multilingual display support.
    • Self publish on super apps to reach new regions/countries and enable push payments for an easy transaction process.
    • Earn more with online distribution by monetizing with pre-orders and subscriptions.

“Game developers of all sizes face many challenges working within the current app store business model -- from discoverability and limited player data to scaling and low profit margins,” said Chris Hewish, President, Xsolla. “Our new Mobile Game Commerce solution helps developers overcome these restraints and succeed by creating a seamless experience that drives revenue back to those making the games.”

The Mobile Game Commerce solution has already been successfully adopted by a number of developers, including Nexters, Netease, and Gtarcade.

To learn more about Xsolla’s Mobile Game Commerce Solution, visit: https://xsolla.com/

About Xsolla:
Xsolla is the video game commerce company powered by Transaction Engine and Business Engine to help developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla Transaction Engine and Business Engine work seamlessly together to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing, and monetization so developers, publishers, and platform partners can increase their audience, sales and revenue. The product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Xsolla Pay Station and its #1 Anti-fraud solution, Xsolla Partner Network, Xsolla Site Builder, Xsolla Store, Xsolla Login, and Xsolla Launcher. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com.


© Business Wire 2021
