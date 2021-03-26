Xtreme Fighting Championships : Partners With Sidechain Recording To Produce The Most Epic Theme Songs In MMA

DESTIN, Fla., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidechain Recording has produced the epic theme song for YoungGuns 1, "When Tragic Turns Magic" (feat. Dig Mongelli from Dig the Kid), before the Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) event on Saturday, March 27 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK., LIVE on FOX Deportes in the United States and FITE TV internationally.

"When Tragic Turns Magic" will be featured on the XFC's highly anticipated promotional video for YoungGuns 1, which will be released Friday, March 26.

"When Tragic Turns Magic" will be available for download on Spotify and all major outlets Friday. The track may be pre-ordered, and, once released, downloaded here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/sidechainrecording/when-tragic-turns-magic-feat-dig-mongelli-from-dig-the-kid .

XFC President Myron Molotky: "This is a partnership with a supremely talented company that creates entertainment beyond the excitement inside the Hexagon. We feel that their understanding of what is being displayed by the XFC and our fighters breaks barriers in sports entertainment and will capture the imagination of XFC fans worldwide."

Sidechain Recording CEO Lisa Mongelli: "Sidechain looks forward to partnering with XFC to create the most epic fight songs in sports. By working with up-and-coming bands to produce fight songs, we can help out artists who have been affected by the pandemic. We couldn't be more excited to make signed XFC fighters their own walk out songs. Constant content creation with fighters in our studios will give them the opportunity to build their very own 'Xtreme' soundtrack and enhance their branding."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

