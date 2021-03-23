Xtreme Fighting Championships : and Invincible Entertainment Launch XFCTV--the First Dedicated MMA Premier League Streaming TV Network

DESTIN, Fla. and PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) and Invincible Entertainment are pleased to announce the launch of their newest broadcast venture, www.XFCTV.com , a mixed martial arts (MMA) linear streaming network that will go live shortly before the XFC's next MMA event, YoungGuns 1, on March 27 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK. The service will be offered in Portuguese, Spanish and English, with potential to reach an audience of over 100 million MMA fans worldwide. The partnership comes at a time when opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space, as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.

XFCTV brings combat sports fans around the globe closer to the action in the XFC's Hexagon than ever before. Managed and distributed by Invincible Entertainment, XFCTV subscribers will have access to the XFC's vast catalogue of archived fights, fighter profiles, live events, behind-the-scenes content they can't find anywhere else, and much more.

"The XFC prides itself on bringing our fans what they want to see, intense and violent matches between the most hardcore athletes and of course the xgirls, said XFC President Myron Molotky. We're extremely excited to launch XFC TV before our next event because we know it's something that our fans around the world are really going to enjoy."

The services are powered by Invincible's proprietary Galxy TV™, a highly-scalable app development platform for OTT services. Invincible continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film and television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace.

Tom Ashley, founder and CEO of Invincible Entertainment, added: "Streaming TV networks have been exploding but what's been lacking is high-quality live sports. XFCTV solves that problem. The XFC is a premier MMA league with a fantastic track record of producing first-class events. We are proud to partner with an organization of this caliber and bring their iconic fights into the living rooms of XFC fans—those who are new as well as longtime, diehard fans."

Plans are already underway to further expand the channel's reach and additional details will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.XFCTV.com .

Check out this YoungGuns Series highlight package as we continue our countdown to YoungGuns 1 on Saturday, March 27 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK.: https://vimeo.com/526316110/2d379b8c5c

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly-traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

About Invincible

For more than twenty years, Invincible has been a leader in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry, having built some of the earliest streaming services over a decade ago. Today, Invincible entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit https://www.invincibleent.com/

