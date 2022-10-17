Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

YE, FORMERLY KNOWN AS KANYE WEST, TO ACQUIRE PARLER PLATFORM…

10/17/2022 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YE, FORMERLY KNOWN AS KANYE WEST, TO ACQUIRE PARLER PLATFORM


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:06aEthiopia aims to take control of airports in north as conflict rages
RE
06:05aMore U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit
RE
06:03aMarketmind: Hunt for Yield
RE
06:02aThree killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv residential building - Zelenskiy aide
RE
06:00aU.S. winter wheat farmers plant into dust as Plains drought persists
RE
05:58aUK Treasury says energy markets financing scheme now open
RE
05:57aParler to be acquired by Kanye West
RE
05:53aRussia says it launched 'massive' missile attack on Ukrainian infrastructure
RE
05:53aSandvik core profit beats forecast, order intake rises
RE
05:53aGoldman Sachs Expects Deeper UK Recession, Lowers BOE Forecasts
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2Big Chinese banks pledge enhanced support for economy as Xi sounds call..
3Time for talks is over, French minister says as petrol crisis drags on
4Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
5Royal BAM N : Dutch authorities investigate some projects of BAM Intern..

HOT NEWS