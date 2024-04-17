YELLEN: FAILURE OF U.S. HOUSE REPUBLICANS TO ACT TO SUPPORT UKRAINE IS "INEXCUSABLE AND DETRIMENTAL TO OUR NATIONAL SECURITY
Stock Market News in real time
Wheat Futures Drop on Supportive Planting Weather -- Daily Grain Highlights
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 PM ET
Middle East, Ukraine wars cast shadow over G7 foreign ministers meeting
Ships docked, trains halted as Greek workers strike over rising costs
ATHENS (Reuters) - Ships remained docked at Greek ports and train services were halted on Wednesday amid a strike by transport sector workers demanding higher pay to cope with rising living costs.
ASML reports Q1 earnings of $1.3 billion, worse than expected new bookings
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Las Vegas Sands, Regeneron, Kinder Morgan, Rivian, Royal Caribbean...
New Ferrari 'e-facility' will give ample capacity for electrification, CEO says
EU faces last chance to compete with rivals, says summit report author
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Yellen: Failure Of U.s. House Republicans To Act To Support Ukra…