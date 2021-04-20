YEP Enters into Exclusive Global Distribution Agreement for Flux Drinkables, an FDA Approved, Bio-Enhanced, Water Bottle Delivery System for Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Cannabis Consumer Products

Leawood, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - YEP, Inc., ("YEP") an innovative sales and marketing company, announced today that it has entered an exclusive global distribution agreement with Wellness Labs LLC for the manufacture and supply of FLUX Drinkables. FLUX is a patented, bio-enhanced, customizable delivery system which dispenses a a variety of water-soluble tablets with advanced absorption and higher efficacy.

Rick Anson, CEO of Wellness Labs and YEP VP of Product Innovation, commented, "FLUX Drinkables is the best water bottle delivery system for consumers and for our planet! Flux Drinkables delivers clinically proven nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis wellness ingredients all through hydration. FLUX Drinkables is reusable, recyclable and Bio-enhanced to replace cheap, plastic polluting bottles making a positive impact of our planet's health."

FLUX Drinkables is a bio-enhanced, reusable, BPA free water-bottle for repeated consumer use. FLUX Drinkables saves consumers money, helps save our environment, and delivers key nutrients which provide true wellness benefits.

Jimmy Ezzell, Chairman and CEO of YEP, stated, "We are very excited about the potential revenue growth with our FLUX Drinkables line and also with the very positive impact on our environment. Our team is ready to maximize the rollout of FLUX Drinkables in several geographic and vertical markets."

About Wellness Labs LLC

Wellness Labs LLC is a product developer and intellectual property company based in Idaho, U.S.A. Wellness Labs has created advanced health care products utilizing for superior absorption. (2) developed specialized delivery systems that optimize personal health and wellness with a focus on environmental protection, and (3) cemented global partnerships for PPE items for both personal and workplace protection.

About YEP, Inc.

YEP is a sales and marketing company with proprietary products and services, selling through affiliate marketing, direct sales, wholesale and direct channels. Our affiliate members use our fully integrated and proprietary online platform to grow and track all aspects of their businesses and to select from several tiers of access to our subscription-based platform. The platform provides our members with: training for social media marketing and content development; lead generation, sales and customer retention; and business strategy, business management, customer support and specialized growth tools. We are an engaged online community of like-minded entrepreneurs and business owners working together, supporting each other, and learning from each other. Please see www.yeptribe.com, www.drinkflux.com

