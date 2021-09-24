Log in
YES Communities to Donate Fifty $100 School Supply Gift Cards to Resident Children

09/24/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Denver, Colorado, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities announced a contest that will donate fifty $100 Staples gift cards to YES residents’ children to help cover the cost of school supplies for the year. The contest was developed to ensure that our residents’ children will have the basic resources to have a successful school year.

This contest comes in response to the financial strain that the coronavirus might have caused families in our communities over the past year. This donation is supplied by the YES Communities charitable program, YES We Care.

“The children in our communities are our next generation, and we want to help them have a successful year of learning by providing funds for vital supplies they may need. Many of our communities provide tutoring centers and programs, such as The Path Project, that offer additional resources to support our kids and adults in the community,” said Karen Hamilton, COO of YES Communities. “In addition, we sponsor our annual Building Futures Scholarship Program that awards residents with continued education funds.”

 The Back to School contest is open to YES Communities residents’ children. For more information and to apply, visit www.yescommunities.com

Tune into the most recent episode of the YES Communities “What Living Means” podcast to learn strategies for both parents and children to find success in the new school year.  Episode features a guest appearance from Ann Dolin, Founder of Educational Connections Tutoring. To listen, visit www.yescommunities.com/Podcast.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.  

For more information about Education Connections Tutoring, visit www.ectutoring.com.

Attachment 


Vanessa Jasinski
YES! Communities
1-833-625-0269
media@yescommunities.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
