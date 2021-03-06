YFDAI Announces ImpulseVen as First LaunchPad Project

YFDAI Finance, a permissionless decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, has officially announced that ImpulseVen will conduct their Initial Launchpad Offering on YFDAI LaunchPad next week.

ImpulseVen’s mission is to make DeFi solutions accessible to all through a single dashboard, including lending, staking, farming, arbitrage trading and its own decentralized exchange, which allows derivatives and up to 20x leverage.

ImpulseVen’s Initial Launchpad Offering (“ILO”) will be exclusively for YFDAI’s staking and farming community and YFDAI’s incubator partner, DuckDAO. With ImpulseVen’s smart contract audit now completed, the ImpulseVen ILO will happen the week of March 8th. Amit Debnath. Lead Developer at ImpulseVen said, “We are proud to launch ImpulseVen on the YFDAI LaunchPad. Working with both YFDAI and DuckDAO has been a great experience. ImpulseVen is a promising platform that is definitely geared to succeed in collaboration with such strong partners.”

A DuckDAO spokesperson said, “By working with YFDAI on ImpulseVen’s token launch, we have ensured trust, transparency and security are the driving forces behind its success. We look forward to coordinating many more project launches with YFDAI in the future.”

With security, transparency and trust at the core of YFDAI’s mission, the YFDAI Launchpad sets a new standard for launching high quality projects that adhere to YFDAI’s stringent protocols.

ImpulseVen (VEN) has passed YFDAI’s strict criteria to qualify for LaunchPad, which includes:

Full KYC on all core team members 100% of team, advisor and marketing tokens locked in time-release smart contracts Smart contract audit by Blockchain Consilium Locked liquidity via YFDAI on both SafeSwap and Uniswap Confirmation of no prior fundraising Agreement that funds to ImpulseVen will be distributed over 6 months

Across the DeFi industry, illegitimate projects have been able to launch and hide in the dark. The YFDAI LaunchPad is only accessible to the very best projects, and ImpulseVen is now officially certified by YFDAI.

All YFDAI stakers and farmers are automatically eligible for the ImpulseVen’s Initial Launchpad Offering, and all ILOs going forward as long as they are staking or farming YF-DAI. The more YF-DAI a user stakes or farms, the higher the allocation of VEN they will be able to purchase in the ILO.

Richard V., YFDAI’s LaunchPad Manager said, “We look forward to a successful first launch on the YFDAI LaunchPad with ImpulseVen’s team. This project has been thoroughly vetted by our team and we are proud to be working with DuckDAO as we value their deep level of experience. We anticipate this launch will be a great success.”

About ImpulseVen

ImpulseVen is a comprehensive decentralized finance platform accessible to all through a single dashboard -- offering easy-to-use services with the highest standards of transparency, security, and reliability in the industry.

The project’s suite of DeFi solutions include:

Yield Farming: Deposit your digital assets and earn passive income in VEN Tokens. Staking: Stake your VEN tokens and earn dividends. AI Arbitrage Trading Bot: Use the bot to trade for you and receive your profits in your account. DEX: Focused on ease-of-use and cross-chain, non-custodial transactions with an advanced order book that allows derivatives and 20x leverage. Lending/Borrowing: Ability to borrow in stablecoins over the platform after depositing a variety of crypto assets as collateral. Recurring Billing: A hassle-free solution for recurring payments.

About DuckDAO

DuckDAO is a community-backed digital asset incubator that provides promising early-stage crypto startups with the expertise, financial resources, and marketing power needed to fast track their progress on the path to success. DuckDAO looks to break the cycle of early-stage investments in high-potential cryptocurrency projects, which typically see large traditional VCs buy out stacks of tokens in strategic, seed, and private sale investment rounds at far lower prices than retail investors got during the public sale.

DuckDAO performs extensive due diligence checks on potential projects to ensure they meet rigorous standards of safety and stand an excellent chance of achieving great success with the help of their community. DuckDAO has an incredible track record and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry in recent months, including Geeq, DeFiPie, Linear, Base, and Bondly.

About YFDAI Finance

YFDAI is an entire permissionless DeFi ecosystem that combines Staking and Farming services and soon, Lending/Borrowing services, SafePredict, and Insurance together with their own DEX called SafeSwap and their own LaunchPad where legitimate projects in the DeFi space can launch their new vetted projects with contract audits, locked liquidity and locked development tokens in time release smart contracts.

