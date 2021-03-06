Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

YFDAI Announces ImpulseVen as First LaunchPad Project

03/06/2021 | 12:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YFDAI Finance, a permissionless decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, has officially announced that ImpulseVen will conduct their Initial Launchpad Offering on YFDAI LaunchPad next week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210306005015/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

ImpulseVen’s mission is to make DeFi solutions accessible to all through a single dashboard, including lending, staking, farming, arbitrage trading and its own decentralized exchange, which allows derivatives and up to 20x leverage.

ImpulseVen’s Initial Launchpad Offering (“ILO”) will be exclusively for YFDAI’s staking and farming community and YFDAI’s incubator partner, DuckDAO. With ImpulseVen’s smart contract audit now completed, the ImpulseVen ILO will happen the week of March 8th. Amit Debnath. Lead Developer at ImpulseVen said, “We are proud to launch ImpulseVen on the YFDAI LaunchPad. Working with both YFDAI and DuckDAO has been a great experience. ImpulseVen is a promising platform that is definitely geared to succeed in collaboration with such strong partners.”

A DuckDAO spokesperson said, “By working with YFDAI on ImpulseVen’s token launch, we have ensured trust, transparency and security are the driving forces behind its success. We look forward to coordinating many more project launches with YFDAI in the future.”

With security, transparency and trust at the core of YFDAI’s mission, the YFDAI Launchpad sets a new standard for launching high quality projects that adhere to YFDAI’s stringent protocols.

ImpulseVen (VEN) has passed YFDAI’s strict criteria to qualify for LaunchPad, which includes:

  1. Full KYC on all core team members
  2. 100% of team, advisor and marketing tokens locked in time-release smart contracts
  3. Smart contract audit by Blockchain Consilium
  4. Locked liquidity via YFDAI on both SafeSwap and Uniswap
  5. Confirmation of no prior fundraising
  6. Agreement that funds to ImpulseVen will be distributed over 6 months

Across the DeFi industry, illegitimate projects have been able to launch and hide in the dark. The YFDAI LaunchPad is only accessible to the very best projects, and ImpulseVen is now officially certified by YFDAI.

All YFDAI stakers and farmers are automatically eligible for the ImpulseVen’s Initial Launchpad Offering, and all ILOs going forward as long as they are staking or farming YF-DAI. The more YF-DAI a user stakes or farms, the higher the allocation of VEN they will be able to purchase in the ILO.

Richard V., YFDAI’s LaunchPad Manager said, “We look forward to a successful first launch on the YFDAI LaunchPad with ImpulseVen’s team. This project has been thoroughly vetted by our team and we are proud to be working with DuckDAO as we value their deep level of experience. We anticipate this launch will be a great success.”

About ImpulseVen

ImpulseVen is a comprehensive decentralized finance platform accessible to all through a single dashboard -- offering easy-to-use services with the highest standards of transparency, security, and reliability in the industry.

The project’s suite of DeFi solutions include:

  1. Yield Farming: Deposit your digital assets and earn passive income in VEN Tokens.
  2. Staking: Stake your VEN tokens and earn dividends.
  3. AI Arbitrage Trading Bot: Use the bot to trade for you and receive your profits in your account.
  4. DEX: Focused on ease-of-use and cross-chain, non-custodial transactions with an advanced order book that allows derivatives and 20x leverage.
  5. Lending/Borrowing: Ability to borrow in stablecoins over the platform after depositing a variety of crypto assets as collateral.
  6. Recurring Billing: A hassle-free solution for recurring payments.

About DuckDAO

DuckDAO is a community-backed digital asset incubator that provides promising early-stage crypto startups with the expertise, financial resources, and marketing power needed to fast track their progress on the path to success. DuckDAO looks to break the cycle of early-stage investments in high-potential cryptocurrency projects, which typically see large traditional VCs buy out stacks of tokens in strategic, seed, and private sale investment rounds at far lower prices than retail investors got during the public sale.

DuckDAO performs extensive due diligence checks on potential projects to ensure they meet rigorous standards of safety and stand an excellent chance of achieving great success with the help of their community. DuckDAO has an incredible track record and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry in recent months, including Geeq, DeFiPie, Linear, Base, and Bondly.

About YFDAI Finance

YFDAI is an entire permissionless DeFi ecosystem that combines Staking and Farming services and soon, Lending/Borrowing services, SafePredict, and Insurance together with their own DEX called SafeSwap and their own LaunchPad where legitimate projects in the DeFi space can launch their new vetted projects with contract audits, locked liquidity and locked development tokens in time release smart contracts.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:33pSDK SOLUTION : 8 Vital Adoption Considerations & What It Means For You
PU
12:27pYFDAI Announces ImpulseVen as First LaunchPad Project
BU
12:24pMODERNA  : Announces Supply Agreement to Provide 13 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to the Philippines
BU
12:18pSenate Democrats Overcome Impasse, Reach Agreement to Advance Covid-19 Relief Bill -- 6th Update
DJ
12:08pJACK DORSEY : Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
RE
12:00pTwitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
RE
11:53aCLASS ACTION DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Penumbra, Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
11:52aCLOV EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of Clover Health Investments, Corp.
PR
11:51aIMMUNOVANT  : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – IMVT, HSACU, HSAC, HSACW
BU
11:20aROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – AQST
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week
2Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says
3Goldman poised to make $100 million profit off Texas deep freeze - Bloomberg News
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw - s..
5FACEBOOK INC : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. agency probes Facebook for 'systemic' racial bias in hiring, promotions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ