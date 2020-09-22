Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

YKK and Polygiene zaps viruses in zippers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 02:29am EDT

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current situation with Covid-19, consumers and brands alike seek new solutions. Concerns over viruses begin even at the shopping stage, where markets like Italy require disinfection of garments before they are sold to consumers. YKK has developed a line of zippers with tape treated with Polygiene's ViralOff®, so these parts are essentially self-cleaning.

Always faithful to the philosophy of the "Cycle of Goodness", which places corporate responsibility, transparency and respect for others at the center of every business decision, YKK is now focused on what even a detail such as the zipper can offer. The chemical components are eco-sustainable and ViralOff encourages a reduction in the frequency of washing of the garments, prolonging their life cycle and reducing the consumption of energy, water and chemical additives.

"This zipper is the protagonist of the motto that completes the YKK logo `Little Parts, Big Difference' and is the motto which the Group has worked by for more than 80 years", says Enrico Degara, CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer) of YKK ITALIA s.p.a.

"It may be a small detail, but an important one. While we never make any claims beyond protecting the product itself, it goes without saying that a reduction of viruses on such often touched parts, like a zipper, is a good thing. We see a big demand building up, and at the launch at Lineapelle, YKK will raise awareness on this kind of products even more", says Haymo Strubel, Commercial Director at Polygiene. 

YKK will present its first ViralOff® zippers at the Italian show Lineapelle "A new point of view", September 22-23, 2020. (In Fieramilano Rho, Italy, pavilion 7, booth K12)

For more information on YKK

ViralOff is an antimicrobial treatment added to textiles to protect the treated article itself from contamination.

Press contact YKK: Veronica Trezzi, veronica_trezzi@ykk.it

Press contact Polygiene: Mats Georgson, CMO, mats@polygiene.com, +46 70 656 48 90

For press images and more information, visit ir.polygiene.com

Subscribe here to get reports, press releases and News:
http://ir.polygiene.com/en/press/subscribe/

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, home products and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium-brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com . Erik Penser Bank AB acts as its Certified Adviser. Phone:

+46 8- 463 83 00, e-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/r/ykk-and-polygiene-zaps-viruses-in-zippers,c3200255

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ykk-and-polygiene-zaps-viruses-in-zippers-301135225.html

SOURCE Polygiene AB


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:10aVAISALA OYJ : introduces a groundbreaking method for detecting power transformer air leaks
PU
03:10aERSTE BANK : 22.09.2020 - Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
PU
03:10aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:09aFLATEX : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:09aNEMETSCHEK AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:06aNAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : in Collaboration with High Tide Announces Entrance into the Direct-to-Consumer Recreational Cannabis Market at CannMart.com using its Proprietary VendorLink Marketplace
PR
03:06aKENYA AIRWAYS : KQ Resumes Tanzania Flights
AQ
03:06aENENTO OYJ : Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares
AQ
03:06aNotification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares
GL
03:05aHIGH TIDE : Namaste Technologies in Collaboration with High Tide Announces Entrance into the Direct-to-Consumer Recreational Cannabis Market at CannMart.com using its Proprietary VendorLink Marketplace
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group