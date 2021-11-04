YR Media and Radiotopia from PRX Present a New Season of Adult ISH

Adult ISH, the award-winning advice, culture and storytelling podcast, is back for an all-new season with its dynamic young host, Nyge Turner, and in a twist, a rotating group of Gen-Z listeners-turned-cohosts. Adult ISH is produced by YR Media and brought to audiences by the Radiotopia podcast network from PRX.

This season, Adult ISH has undergone a collaborative growth spurt resulting in an exciting new format called “Dear Adult ISH.” This reimagined style of the show gets up close and personal with the audience to provide boundary-pushing advice through the show’s hallmark style of heartfelt, charismatic storytelling. Over the past several months, the Adult ISH team combed through listener letters, which asked thoughtful questions about navigating the social conundrums and personal challenges of young adulthood. Now, Turner and the crew invite listeners on the resulting hilarious, poignant, and surprising quests for answers, where they’ll encounter experts, celebrities, drag queens, family members, and beloved friends along the way.

New episodes drop every Thursday, starting today, November 4, 2021, through December 16, 2021. The new season of the acclaimed podcast tackles all kinds of timely questions, from the classic to the current:

Is it possible to talk frankly about sex with my parents? Including some awkward (and hilarious) conversations with parents who may have left some important details out…and key insights from a professional “sexpert.”

Including some awkward (and hilarious) conversations with parents who may have left some important details out…and key insights from a professional “sexpert.” When oil ain’t slick: how do I fight Big Oil in my neighborhood? Nyge grapples with corporate pollution in his hometown of Richmond, California, where there are no easy answers about how to stick it to the man (in collaboration with youth climate podcast, Inherited ).

Nyge grapples with corporate pollution in his hometown of Richmond, California, where there are no easy answers about how to stick it to the man (in collaboration with youth climate podcast, ). How do I proudly honor every part of my mixed-race identity? When complex identity politics don’t capture the nuance of one listener’s identity, the team confronts tough questions about representation and racism in pop culture and personal life.

When complex identity politics don’t capture the nuance of one listener’s identity, the team confronts tough questions about representation and racism in pop culture and personal life. Where do all the sober people go? When you’ve said goodbye to booze and partying, is it possible to still make friends?

When you’ve said goodbye to booze and partying, is it possible to still make friends? What do we do when our parents can’t parent us? From the holes we have to fill from absent parents (or ones gone too soon) to the journey to “found families,” the team asks if it’s possible to raise oneself without parents.

From the holes we have to fill from absent parents (or ones gone too soon) to the journey to “found families,” the team asks if it’s possible to raise oneself without parents. How do I find someone to love? The team seeks answers on compatibility from all angles – the poetic, the psychological, and the uber-personal, consulting a variety of guests along the way.

The team seeks answers on compatibility from all angles – the poetic, the psychological, and the uber-personal, consulting a variety of guests along the way. Is there a guide to Black womanhood? We consult Black elders about creating a roadmap forward in the face of countless perils, from being pulled over by the police to constant gender and race bias.

“This season is very near and dear to my heart because we are making something happen on Adult ISH that we’ve been dreaming about for so long,” said Turner. “We’ve heard from so many people over the years about their own adulting struggles, and we are finally bringing those stories to the forefront of our show. It’s so rewarding to be sharing the driver’s seat with other young adults, who we have always wanted on this journey with us.”

“What the Adult ISH team has done these past five seasons has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we are so proud of the diversity of topics and storytellers,” said Kyra Kyles, CEO, YR Media. “They have tackled issues that have been swept under the rug or ignored by the mainstream media, and this new season will continue that effort with even more of a spotlight on voices we don’t hear often enough.”​

Learn more about the podcast here and follow along on social media:

Adult ISH is available across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, and Amazon Music.

About Adult ISH

Adult ISH was created in 2018 by Peabody Award-winning YR Media (formerly Youth Radio), after a national talent search. Named by CNN and Discover Pods as an unmissable podcast raising marginalized voices, Adult ISH has been deemed essential listening by The New York Times, AV Club, and Harper’s Bazaar. Recently, Adult ISH was featured in Romper and was a finalist for 2021 Ambie Awards, and won a Public Media Journalists Association award for podcasts. Says Colorlines: “It helps to hear others who speak the same awkward language open up about friendship, immigration, therapy, birth control, and more. That’s where [Adult ISH] comes in.”

About YR Media

YR Media, formerly Youth Radio, is an award-winning national network of diverse young journalists and artists from underrepresented communities who create content for this generation. Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, our non-profit has spent 25 years helping future generations build crucial skills in journalism, arts and media. We produce journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts and documentaries that disrupt and shape the mainstream narrative.

About Radiotopia

Radiotopia from PRX is a curated network of independent, listener-supported, and artist-owned podcasts. In 2017, Radiotopia was named one of the top 10 most innovative companies by “Fast Company.” Podcasts in the network have received recognition from the Peabody Awards, Alfred L. duPont-Columbia Awards, the Pulitzer Prizes, and from the Third Coast International Audio Festival.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005352/en/