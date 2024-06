June 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of social media platform X, Linda Yaccarino, has shaken up her inner circle in the face of pressure from owner Elon Musk to boost sales and cut costs, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

This month, Yaccarino fired her right-hand man and head of business operations and communications, Joe Benarroch, the newspaper added, citing three people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)