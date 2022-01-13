Log in
Yahoo! Finance: U.S. Chamber calls for new U.S. trade deals, China strategy

01/13/2022 | 02:21pm EST
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday called on the Biden administration to pursue more international trade deals and articulate a coherent strategy to compete and cooperate with China, marking a shift from past demands to reduce tariffs.

Suzanne Clark, who took over as president of the largest American business lobbying group last March, urged a U.S. return to the 11-country Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and to complete trade negotiations with Britain after a decade without a major new trade pact.

"On trade, our nation is standing still, which means that we're falling behind," she told reporters after a speech on Chamber priorities for 2022.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

U.S. Chamber of Commerce published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 19:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
