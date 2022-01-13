Yahoo! Finance: U.S. Chamber calls for new U.S. trade deals, China strategy

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday called on the Biden administration to pursue more international trade deals and articulate a coherent strategy to compete and cooperate with China, marking a shift from past demands to reduce tariffs.

Suzanne Clark, who took over as president of the largest American business lobbying group last March, urged a U.S. return to the 11-country Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and to complete trade negotiations with Britain after a decade without a major new trade pact.

"On trade, our nation is standing still, which means that we're falling behind," she told reporters after a speech on Chamber priorities for 2022.

