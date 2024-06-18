By Patrick Sullivan

Yale New Haven Health plans to issue $651.9 million in municipal bonds to help establish a new neurosciences center.

The facility will be located on Yale New Haven Hospital's Saint Raphael campus. Part of the bond proceeds will also go toward the purchase of a nine-story building in New Haven, Conn., that will be used for clinical research, and to repay debt.

The Connecticut Health and Educational Facilities Authority will issue three series of bonds, with $156.7 million of the series A carrying a 5% coupon with a 3.31% yield for the 10-year maturities. The $158.2 million series B bonds also have a 5% coupon, and the $337 million series C tranche will have a weekly interest rate.

Standard & Poor's assigned a long-term rating of AA- to the bonds, and a short-term rating of A-1+ for the series C bonds. Fitch set a long-term rating of A+ and a short-term rating of F1+ for series C.

Barclays and J.P. Morgan will serve as underwriters.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-24 1353ET