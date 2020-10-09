Yamada Green Resources : Annual General Meeting - Voluntary

|
10/10/2020
Annual General Meeting::Voluntary
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING::VOLUNTARY
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
YAMADA GREEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Security
YAMADA GREEN RESOURCES LIMITED - SG1CA8000004 - BJV
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date &Time of Broadcast
09-Oct-2020 16:01:19
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG201009MEETOJAW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Chen Qiuhai
Designation
Executive Director and Chief Executive Of cer
Financial Year End
30/06/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative
Narrative Text
Type
Additional
The Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") will be held by way of electronic
means and shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") will not be able to attend the
Text
AGM in person.
Please refer to the following documents attached for more information on the alternative
Additional
arrangements for Shareholders to participate in the AGM by way of electronic means:
Text
1. Notice of AGM
2. Proxy Form
Event Dates
