Yamada Green Resources : Annual Reports and Related Documents

|
10/10/2020
|
Annual Reports and Related Documents::
ANNUAL REPORTS AND RELATED DOCUMENTS::
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
YAMADA GREEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Securities
YAMADA GREEN RESOURCES LIMITED - SG1CA8000004 - BJV
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date &Time of Broadcast
09-Oct-2020 16:01:40
Status
New
Report Type
Annual Report
Announcement Reference
SG201009OTHR5357
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Chen Qiuhai
Designation
Executive Director and Chief Executive Of cer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attached.
Additional Details
Period Ended
30/06/2020
Attachments
Yamada_AR2020.pdf
Total size =2243K MB
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.