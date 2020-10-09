Log in
Yamada Green Resources : Annual Reports and Related Documents

10/09/2020 | 09:55pm EDT

10/10/2020

Annual Reports and Related Documents::

ANNUAL REPORTS AND RELATED DOCUMENTS::

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

YAMADA GREEN RESOURCES LIMITED

Securities

YAMADA GREEN RESOURCES LIMITED - SG1CA8000004 - BJV

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual Reports and Related Documents

Date &Time of Broadcast

09-Oct-2020 16:01:40

Status

New

Report Type

Annual Report

Announcement Reference

SG201009OTHR5357

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Chen Qiuhai

Designation

Executive Director and Chief Executive Of cer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached.

Additional Details

Period Ended

30/06/2020

Attachments

Yamada_AR2020.pdf

Total size =2243K MB

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yamada Green Resources Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 01:54:04 UTC
