Yamada Green Resources : Annual Reports and Related Documents

10/10/2020 Annual Reports and Related Documents::

ANNUAL REPORTS AND RELATED DOCUMENTS::

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

YAMADA GREEN RESOURCES LIMITED

Securities

YAMADA GREEN RESOURCES LIMITED - SG1CA8000004 - BJV

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual Reports and Related Documents

Date &Time of Broadcast

09-Oct-2020 16:01:40

Status

New

Report Type

Annual Report

Announcement Reference

SG201009OTHR5357

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Chen Qiuhai

Designation

Executive Director and Chief Executive Of cer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached.

Additional Details

Period Ended

30/06/2020

Attachments

Yamada_AR2020.pdf

Total size =2243K MB