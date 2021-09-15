Yamaha Expands Proven Off-Road Lineup for 2022

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the majority of their Proven Off-Road ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles for model year 2022, highlighted by the new high-performing, extremely capable Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport, based off the best-in-class RMAX 1000 platform to further redefine the recreational SxS segment.



Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV for the world is built with pride and Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, which recently reached a historic manufacturing milestone, celebrating its 4-millionth vehicle produced. The 2022 models unveiled today include:

New 2022 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport

2022 RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000

2022 Wolverine X2 and Wolverine X4

2022 Viking and Viking VI

2022 Grizzly

2022 Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450

2022 Grizzly 90, Raptor 90, and YFZ50



“The Wolverine RMAX 1000 is redefining recreational off-roading by providing unmatched comfort, capability, and confidence-inspiring performance,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “This year, we’re expanding the Wolverine line with a new RMAX2 1000 Sport variation with added user-benefits, including another level of suspension adjustability for personalized handling and performance.”

2022 Wolverine RMAX 1000 : The Ultimate Off-Road Adventure Machine

Wolverine RMAX 1000 models radiate dominance, powered by an advanced 999cc twin-cylinder engine housed in an optimized chassis built for next-level capability, extreme terrainability, and remarkable rigidity in two- and four-seat configurations. Power and engine braking in the RMAX 1000 can be tailored for a variety of off-road situations with Yamaha’s D-Mode in LE, XT-R, and Sport models (pre-wired and available as a Yamaha Genuine Accessory in RMAX 1000 R-Spec versions) via the Yamaha Chip-Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system. Yamaha’s D-Mode offers three power delivery settings to match the driver’s mindset and trail conditions: “Crawl” for smooth throttle control and full engine braking in slow-speed, technical driving situations, “Trail” with linear throttle response for a fun, relaxed ride with full engine braking, and “Sport” with a quick throttle response and optimized engine braking for an overall aggressive, fast-paced experience. To further match each unique terrain and driving style, all three D-Mode settings utilize the RMAX1000’s full engine power and 8,500 rpm redline.

The new 2022 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport brings a whole new level of performance to sport-minded drivers, featuring new adjustable FOX 2.0 shocks designed to deliver quality damping feel at higher speeds, without sacrificing low-speed comfort. The new shocks include 24 clicks of high- and low-speed compression adjustment, dual springs, and a crossover coupling for adjustable pre-load, offering a sportier handling feel with increased high-speed bottoming resistance. The RMAX2 1000 Sport retains its best-in-class 13.8-inches of ground clearance, 14.2-inches of front, and 16.9-inches of rear suspension travel for ultimate capability in nearly any terrain.

In addition to new sport-inspired color, graphics, and seat cover design, the RMAX2 1000 Sport dons a “square” tire setup (same size front and rear) with new 30-inch GBC Terra Master 10-ply rated radial tires for versatile riding options and rugged durability. Featuring a unique asymmetrical design with each side different than the other, the Terra Masters offer contrasting ride and handling characteristics, depending on the setup. “Side A,” the stock setup, offers a larger void ratio with horizontal lugs for soft to intermediate terrain, increasing forward acceleration and enhanced braking. “Side B” offers a smaller void ratio with circumferential grooves for improved grip in the corners and a greater contact patch on intermediate to hard off-road surfaces.

Further Wolverine RMAX2 1000 enhancements include new 14-inch cast aluminum color-matched beadlock wheels on Sport and XT-R models – the first factory-installed beadlock wheels on a Wolverine – for a unique, durable, and functional design with aggressive styling. RMAX 1000 XT-R vehicles now have the factory-installed SSV audio system, with second-row speakers added to the RMAX4 1000 LE versions (R-Spec and Sport models are pre-wired for the Yamaha Genuine Accessory audio kit), and the RMAX4 1000 R-Spec now comes with a suntop.

Additional 2022 Wolverine RMAX 1000 Features:

Ultra-reliable Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by an industry-exclusive Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha’s rugged On-Command system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha-exclusive Speed Management System (pre-wired on all RMAX 1000, standard in RMAX2 1000 LE and all RMAX4 1000 models), seamlessly limits the vehicle’s top speed to 25 mph by simply turning a removable key, making it ideal for work sites and other specialized operating conditions.

Yamaha Adventure Pro dash-mounted and fully-integrated on XT-R and LE models, yet lockable and removable for maximum exploration and adventure sharing (pre-wired on R-Spec and Sport models).

Heavy-duty WARN VRX 4,500-pound winch factory-installed on XT-R and LE versions (prewiring and mounting points on R-Spec and Sport models).

3-way adjustable FOX QS3 (R-Spec and XT-R models) or iQS (LE models) shocks mounted to wide-arc A-arms for high-quality damping and maximum clearance.

Yamaha’s exclusive torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS), providing light-effort steering, balanced feedback, and precise steering-character to further reduce vibration and driver fatigue.

Comfort-focused automotive interior with industry-exclusive soft-touch points.

Bright LED headlights, marker lights, taillights with class-exclusive reverse lights, and interior lighting, including backlit switches.

2,000-pound towing capacity via a standard 2-inch hitch receiver.

600-pound-rated bed capacity with easy-to-operate automotive-style tailgate.

Hydraulic piston-assist dump bed for optimal utility use on two-seat models.

Simple-to-stow full-size rear seats on RMAX4 1000 vehicles allows versatility for expanded cargo or passenger capacity.

30-inch square tire setup on two-seat models and 29-inch staggered tire setup on 4-seat models, all set on 14-inch wheels, minimizing pinch-flats and maximizing off-road capability and durability.

The 2022 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 R-Spec is available at Yamaha dealers nationwide starting at $20,699 MSRP in a new Armor Grey / Yellow, with the RMAX4 1000 R-Spec starting at $22,699 MSRP. The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport is available in a new Team Yamaha Blue at $22,599 MSRP. XT-R Editions are available in a new Tactical Black / Carbon Metallic with Maxxis Carnivore tires, a heavy duty WARN winch, FOX QS3 shocks, and a stylish paint and graphics package starting at $23,899 MSRP. LE models are available in a new Matte Silver with all XT-R upgrades, plus FOX iQS shocks and the factory-installed stereo system starting at $24,399 MSRP.

2022 Wolverine X2 and Wolverine X4 : Proven, Practical, Stealthy Recreational Trail-Exploring Machines

The 2022 Wolverine X2 and Wolverine X4 deliver superior handling, especially on tight, technical trails, combined with Yamaha’s legendary Real World Tough durability and reliability. Smooth, ultra-quiet power comes from an 847cc twin-cylinder engine, along with Yamaha’s Real World Tech including the proven Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by Yamaha’s unprecedented 10-Year Belt Warranty, Yamaha’s On-Command System with 2WD, 4WD and 4WD with full differential lock, and Yamaha’s exclusive EPS.

Additional 2022 Wolverine X2 and X4 Features:

27-inch GBC Dirt Commander radial tires with eight-ply rated construction for increased ground clearance, traction, and durability.

Independent double wishbone suspension with anti-sway bar offering 8.7-inches of travel in the front, and 9.3-inches of travel in the rear. Wolverine X4 models are also equipped with self-adjusting rear shock absorbers.

2,000-pound towing capacity via the standard 2-inch hitch receiver.

600-pound-rated bed capacity with an easy-to-operate automotive-style tailgate.

Yamaha Speed Management System on select trim levels (pre-wired for all Wolverine models).

Pre-wiring for Yamaha Adventure Pro, WARN winch (on non-equipped models), and additional accessories.

Hydraulic piston-assist dump bed for optimal utility on two-seat models.

Simple-to-stow full-size rear seats, allowing for expanded cargo or passenger capacity on 4-seat models.

All Wolverine X2 and X4 models receive a suntop and XT-R Editions are now equipped with a center rearview mirror. Further XT-R trimmings include a WARN VRX 4500 winch, high-quality graphics, painted Tactical Black / Carbon Metallic bodywork, and fully-adjustable KYB piggyback shocks with spring preload, rebound, and high- and low-speed compression damping – now even upfitted to Wolverine X4 R-Spec vehicles. The Wolverine X4 XT-R retains the advanced self-leveling rear shocks to provide a plush ride, as well as help maintain optimized ground clearance based on the terrain and cargo.

The 2022 Wolverine X2 and X4 R-Spec models are available in Armor Grey / Yellow and Realtree Edge starting at $14,899 MSRP, and XT-R Editions in Tactical Black / Carbon Metallic starting at $16,499 MSRP.

2022 Viking and Viking VI : Hardworking and Dependable Utility, Farm, and Ranch Hand

Yamaha’s Viking and Viking VI SxS vehicles are value-packed with Real World Tough durability. The Viking line is equipped with Yamaha’s reliable and powerful 700-class engine. Combined with a comfortable and confidence-inspiring ride in its class-leading cab with room for three to six people, Vikings are the toughest and hardest-working utility-based SxS vehicles that are also fun to drive.

2022 Viking and Viking VI Features:

Ultra-reliable Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha On-Command System with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha’s speed- and torque-sensitive EPS.

1,500-pound towing capacity via the standard 2-inch hitch receiver.

600-pound-rated bed capacity with an easy-to-operate automotive-style tailgate.

Hydraulic piston-assist dump bed with a rugged rubber cargo bed mat for added convenience and durability.

The Viking and Viking VI will be available in Tactical Green with a suntop starting at $13,899 MSRP or Realtree Edge starting at $14,299 MSRP. 2022 Viking and Viking VI Ranch Edition models now feature the RMAX 1000-style center rearview mirror and are available in a Copper Metallic painted bodywork with color-matched interior, under-seat storage, cast aluminum wheels, comfort-grip steering wheel, overfenders, center rearview mirror, rear grab bar, and distinct Ranch Edition badging starting at $14,599 MSRP.

2022 Recreational and Utility ATVs : Power and Durability to Tackle Extreme Adventure or Heavy-Duty Work

Yamaha’s 2022 Recreational and Utility ATVs offer the best of both worlds – capable of heavy-duty ranch or farm work when you need it, while providing endless fun on the trails when you want it. The 2022 Grizzly is the ultimate recreational ATV for excitement on every ride, delivering the ideal blend of big-bore power and performance for a smooth and powerful ride to conquer extreme off-road trails. The 2022 Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450 combine Yamaha’s legendary durability and reliability with class-leading capability. The Kodiak lineup delivers maximum value and work-ready performance in a compact, nimble chassis for tight and technical trails.

2022 Recreational and Utility ATV Features:

Yamaha’s proven 700-class liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine on all Grizzly and Kodiak 700 models, with the Grizzly having an optimized engine character for recreational riding and the Kodiak 700’s skewed toward all-day comfort and smooth operation.

421cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine on all Kodiak 450 models.

Ultra-reliable Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by Yamaha’s unparalleled 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha On-Command System with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha industry-leading torque- and speed-sensitive EPS on all Grizzly and select Kodiak models.

Prewiring for the Yamaha Adventure Pro on all Grizzly ATVs.

The 2022 Yamaha Grizzly is available in Armor Gray / Yellow and Realtree Edge starting at $10,299 MSRP. The Matte Silver Special Edition Grizzly package is available for $10,899 MSRP and the Tactical Black / Carbon Metallic XT-R edition is available for $11,299 MSRP. Kodiak 700 models are available in Tactical Green and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge starting at $7,599 MSRP, with EPS models starting at $9,199 MSRP. The Tactical Black Special Edition Kodiak 700 package is available for $10,199 MSRP. Kodiak 450 models are available in Steel Blue, Tactical Green, and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge starting at $6,499 MSRP, while the Kodiak 450 EPS is available in Tactical Green and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge starting at $7,599 MSRP. The Kodiak 450 Special Edition in Steel Blue starts at $7,899 MSRP.

2022 Youth ATVs : Proven Off-Road Capability for Young Trail Riders

The 2022 Grizzly 90 combines Yamaha’s namesake performance and versatility with a fun and confidence-inspiring 90-cc engine and CVT transmission for entry-level riders 10-years-old and up to develop their off-road abilities. The youth model offers several Grizzly DNA features including mud-protection fenders, trail-pointed comfort suspension, front and rear cargo racks, and new Grizzly-tread tires. The 2022 Grizzly 90 is available in Armor Gray at $3,199 MSRP.

The 2022 Raptor 90 brings the world of sport ATVs to riders ages 10 and up. With sporty styling based on the top-selling Raptor 700R, this entry-level ATV brings Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road sport ATV performance, legacy, and quality to the entire family and next generation of budding motorsports enthusiasts. The 2020 Raptor 90 is available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White at $3,199 MSRP.

The YFZ50 introduces the fun and exciting world of sport ATVs to riders ages 6 and up. Inspired by the championship-winning DNA of the YFZ450R, this youth ATV brings Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road performance and confidence to the next generation of growing motorsports enthusiasts. The 2022 YFZ50 is available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White at $2,199 MSRP.

REALize Your Adventure and learn more about the new Proven Off-Road models at YamahaOutdoors.com, or by visiting your local Yamaha dealer. For more information on the Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty, including model eligibility and guidelines, visit Yamaha10YearBelt.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #RMAX1000 #RMAX2 #RMAX4 #WolverineX2 #WolverineX4 #YamahaGrizzly #Kodiak700 #Kodiak450 #YamahaViking #VikingVI #Grizzly90 #Raptor90 #YFZ50 #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #AssembledInUSA #Yamaha10YearBelt #YamahaLIVE

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

The YFZ50 is recommended for use only by riders 6 years and older and always with adult supervision.

The Raptor 90 and Grizzly 90 is recommended for use by riders 10 years and older and always with adult supervision.



