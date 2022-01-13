Yamaha/Siren Marine Update: Yamaha Announces Siren Marine Acquisition

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. today finalized the acquisition of Siren Marine®, manufacturer of marine-based IoT (Internet of Things) solutions by its subsidiary Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC). Yamaha plans additional announcements about connected boat technology and future product development during the 2022 Miami International Boat Show®.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Siren will continue to support all current customers and all products will retain the Siren brand. Development teams will work out of Siren’s headquarters in Newport as well as Yamaha headquarters in Kennesaw. Yamaha and Siren plan to introduce new, co-developed products to consumers in the next 12-24 months.

The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to deliver connected products that are easier to use and create greater satisfaction and confidence on the water.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 425 horsepower. It also markets and sells fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet, and personal watercraft. The unit includes manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (trim tabs), and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha Marine Group is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.

Based in Newport, Rhode Island, Siren Marine is the industry leader in smart boat technology – allowing boaters to stay connected to their boats anywhere, anytime. The company’s vision is to transform the modern boating experience and lead the way to a fully-connected marine industry through innovative IoT Connected Boat® technology. Siren Marine provides safety, security and smart boat monitoring so boaters can remotely track their boats' battery level, bilge activity, temperature, location and more. Siren Marine also puts actionable data at the fingertips of industry stakeholders (OEMs, boat builders, electronics, digital switching manufacturers and other marine businesses) connecting them to customers and their boats like never before, providing a better boating experience and peace of mind.

