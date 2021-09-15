Yamaha Unveils Stunning 60ᵗʰ Grand Prix Anniversary Supersport Models

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Yamaha’s first-ever entry into a World Grand Prix race, Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is proud to introduce three new Special Edition models for 2022—the stunning new YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition, YZF-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition and YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition. Inspired by Yamaha’s historic decision to compete in its first World GP race at the 1961 Grand Prix of France, and based on the iconic 60th Anniversary Yamaha white and red chain block livery recently unveiled on the factory YZR-M1 race bikes at this year’s Official MotoGP™ Test in Qatar, these striking machines pay tribute to Yamaha’s passion for racing and winning at the highest levels of motorsport.



“Racing has always been in Yamaha’s DNA, as well as a cornerstone of motorcycle development. Nowhere is this fact more evident than with our R-series bikes, which have benefited from years of Grand Prix racing. Technology and designs have trickled down to our production Superbike and Supersport machines, making them dominant forces in MotoAmerica racing for so many years,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “That’s why we’re thrilled to give Yamaha enthusiasts the opportunity to own this piece of Yamaha racing history. These distinctive World GP 60th Anniversary editions are amazing to see in person with the instantly recognizable classic white and red Yamaha Racing livery and a range of other special detailing.”

Along with the World GP 60th Anniversary color scheme, each bike also includes gold wheels, gold forks, Yamaha factory race-bike Gold Tuning Fork emblems, black levers and special commemorative badging on the airbox cover. The new 2022 YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this February for $5,499 MSRP; the new 2022 YZF-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this January for $9,299 MSRP; and the new 2022 YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this November for $18,099 MSRP.

R World is Calling

Yamaha has a rich heritage of building the most sought after Supersport motorcycles designed to deliver the pinnacle of performance on and off the track. From the rider-friendly YZF-R3 to the exclusive and track-focused YZF-R1M, the Yamaha R-series model lineup provides options for riders of all skill levels to experience the pure exhilaration of R World.

2022 Yamaha Supersports

Returning to the Yamaha Supersport lineup for 2022 are the standard edition Yamaha YZF-R3—Yamaha’s renowned entry-level Supersport bike featuring bold R-series styling, light weight and a high-revving 321cc liquid-cooled inline twin-cylinder engine—and the standard edition Yamaha YZF-R1—the ultimate high performance sportbike boasting advanced MotoGP™-derived electronics and powerful crossplane 998cc CP4 engine. New for 2022, both the YZF-R3 and YZF-R1 now feature an updated Team Yamaha Blue color option with graphic detailing and accents more closely aligned with the distinctive styling of the incredibly successful new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7, including matte blue and cyan blue accents throughout. For riders looking for a darker option, the YZF-R3 also comes in Midnight Black, and the YZF-R1 is available in Performance Black.

Also returning to the Yamaha Supersport lineup for 2022, the pinnacle of Yamaha Superbikes, none other than the ultra-high tech, ultra-rare Yamaha R1M, now featuring a new color design further accentuating the full carbon fiber front fairing and aluminum fuel tank—with just a touch more blue added to the side fairing.

The 2022 YZF-R3 will be available from dealers this December in Team Yamaha Blue or Midnight Black for an MSRP of $5,299. The 2022 YZF-R1 will be available from dealers this November in Team Yamaha Blue or Performance Black for an MSRP of $17,599. The 2022 YZF-R1M will be available from dealers this January for an MSRP of $26,299.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR

Though Yamaha has discontinued the YZF-R6 as a street homologated model, the company has a long history of supporting both amateur and professional Supersport racing, along with dedicated racers and track-day riders in the motorsports community. To demonstrate this commitment, for 2022 a closed-course track-only Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR will be offered for purchase in extremely limited numbers. These race-spec machines will feature full race bodywork in primer white, GYTR YZF-R6 Race Seat, GYTR ECU and wiring harness with interface cable, full Akrapovič exhaust, a 520 chain and sprocket kit, racing rear sets, AIS plug set, billet front brake lever guard, shark fin rear sprocket guard, GYTR ABS emulator, GYTR racing fuel cap, GYTR on/off switch, and GYTR brake line set, among other specialty parts.

This new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR is a fully kitted out competition bike designed to continue the Yamaha R6’s tradition of dominance on the track, and provides a select group of racing enthusiasts and track-day riders the chance to own the ultimate, no-compromise Yamaha Supersport. The new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR will be available from dealers this April for $18,399 MSRP. Please contact your local Yamaha dealer immediately for the opportunity to place a deposit on this limited production motorcycle.

Also for 2022, Yamaha would like to welcome back the Bolt R-Spec available from dealers this October in Storm Gray for an MSRP of $8,599; the V Star 250, available from dealers this October in Raven Black for an MSRP of $4,599; and the XMAX, available from dealers this November in Storm Gray for an MSRP of $5,799.

