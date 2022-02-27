Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yamal-Europe gas pipeline reverts to reverse mode after some westbound flows

02/27/2022 | 08:09am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline switched back into reverse mode on Sunday morning, resuming supplies from Germany to Poland after short intermittent westbound flows overnight, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Markets have been on edge about possible disruptions to energy supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although Russian commodity exports have not been seriously affected so far. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Gascade data showed eastbound flows at the Mallnow metering point in Germany resumed on Sunday morning at a pace of almost 5 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h).

According to renominations, or preliminary bids, the pipeline is expected to stay in reverse mode until at least Monday morning.

It had shipped gas in normal mode - westbound, from Poland to Germany - for around 10 hours overnight, mostly at a scale of 12.6 million kWh/h.

Gas in the German-Polish section of the pipeline had been flowing eastward since Dec. 21 as buyers in Poland drew on stored supplies from Germany rather than buying more Russian gas at high spot prices. [NG/EU]

Russian gas giant Gazprom briefly resumed supplies via the link to the West at the start of the weekend amid high demand in Europe, especially from Italy, an industry source told Reuters.

The Kremlin-controlled company started to book westbound transit capacity via the pipeline at daily auctions on Friday and Saturday.

The source, who sought anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media, said the prospect for long-term westbound supplies was not clear amid market volatility.

The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.

Gazprom has not ordered any transit capacity for February and March via the route at monthly auctions, nor has it booked capacity for the second and third quarters of the year.

Russia has also recently boosted supply to Europe via Ukraine as a spike in prices has made it cheaper to buy Russian pipeline gas than to make purchases on the spot market, Refinitiv analysts said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT 14.41% 400.45 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.45% 83.547 Delayed Quote.13.35%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.08% 13.8196 Delayed Quote.5.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:34aRussia's Belarus talks plan is 'propaganda', Ukraine official says
RE
08:31aRussia's Belarus talks plan is 'propaganda', Ukraine official says
RE
08:18aGazprom says Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continue normally
RE
08:16aGoogle blocks Russia's RT app downloads on Ukrainian territory, says RT
RE
08:09aYamal-Europe gas pipeline reverts to reverse mode after some westbound flows
RE
08:07aNigeria to offer naira incentives to exporters to repatriate dollars
RE
07:57aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
07:44aFloods turn deadly as rain lashes parts of Australia
RE
07:44aUkraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus
RE
07:42aU.N. reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Analysis-SWIFT block deals crippling blow to Russia; leaves room to tig..
3U.S., allies target 'fortress Russia' with new sanctions, including SWI..
4China so far not helping Russia evade Western sanctions - U.S. official
5Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system; Ukraine v..

HOT NEWS