The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy             Jun        89.6   (13)  89.4 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      Jun       +0.3%   (28) +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      Jun       +0.3%   (28) +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      Jun       +3.1%   (18) +4.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      Jun       +5.0%   (18) +5.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 8      250K   (21)  248K 
          0830  Producer Price Index           Jun       +0.2%   (25) -0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Jun       +0.2%   (22) +0.2% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Jun       +0.1%   (6)  +0.0% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget         Jun      -$175B   (7) -$89B* 
Friday    0830  Import Prices                  Jun       -0.1%   (17) -0.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jul        65.5   (23)  64.4** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*June 2022 Reading 
**End June Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
