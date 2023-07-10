The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jun 89.6 (13) 89.4 Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jun +0.3% (28) +0.1% -- ex food & energy M/M Jun +0.3% (28) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jun +3.1% (18) +4.0% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jun +5.0% (18) +5.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 8 250K (21) 248K 0830 Producer Price Index Jun +0.2% (25) -0.3% -- ex food & energy Jun +0.2% (22) +0.2% -- ex food, energy, trade Jun +0.1% (6) +0.0% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jun -$175B (7) -$89B* Friday 0830 Import Prices Jun -0.1% (17) -0.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 65.5 (23) 64.4** (Prelim) *June 2022 Reading **End June Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

