Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Year-end cheer for South Africans as midnight curfew lifted

12/31/2021 | 02:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vistors take in the sunlight at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -South Africans cheered the government's decision to lift its midnight curfew after nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions, a relief for businesses and citizens just ahead of New Year celebrations.

"(The past two years) have been hard on us, if you look at our neighbours most guys have closed down, that's how bad it was," said 32 year-old Michael Mchende, a manager at Hard Rock Cafe in Cape Town.

"For this brand we are all about having a good time, so now that we have been allowed to actually have a good time, these doors are just going to be here for display. We are not going to shut down no more, we are all in."

On Thursday South Africa became the first country to say it believed it had passed the peak https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/safrica-lifts-curfew-it-says-covid-19-fourth-wave-peaks-2021-12-30 of a wave of coronavirus infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The government said it made the changes to lockdown restrictions based on the trajectory of the pandemic, levels of vaccination and available capacity in the health sector.

But the government said people should keep getting vaccinated and observing health protocols, including the mandatory wearing of masks in public places.

"We must ensure that our actions, our behaviour and our decisions over this festive season and beyond do not lead to more infections, more people ending up in hospitals and more deaths," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his New Year message to the nation on Friday.

"I'm happy and excited because the curfew has been lifted. But I'm also a little bit nervous because I hope that people won't abuse that," 41-year-old Gwendolyn Louw told Reuters.

"I am happy to see our freedom returning. Let's hope it doesn't come at a price."

South Africans often flock to beaches to celebrate the New Year with family and friends.

"It just feels like a public holiday. There isn't a vibe yet but maybe later," said Onke Ngcuka, a multimedia artist who spoke from inside the Waiting Room club in popular Long Street.

"I think people are just maybe over it also, generally the festive season just didn't have the normal December feel," she said.

With close to 3.5 million infections and just over 91,000 deaths, South Africa has recorded the highest caseload and death toll in Africa during the pandemic. It recorded more than 20,000 infections a day during the fourth wave, which peaked in mid-December.

The country reported nearly 13,000 new cases on Thursday. Data showed a 29.7% decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week ending Dec. 25 compared to the previous week, the government said.

(Additional reporting and writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Frances Kerry and Hugh Lawson)

By Sisipho Skweyiya


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.73% 537.49 Delayed Quote.0.78%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.26% 1985.05 Delayed Quote.11.94%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.52% 175.58 Delayed Quote.0.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pBiden says he warned Putin of 'heavy price' over Ukraine
RE
03:37pTurkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
RE
03:10pBetty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday
RE
03:10pBiden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030
RE
03:06p'Miracle' that no loss of life in Colorado urban wildfire - Governor
RE
03:03pWheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains
RE
02:57pECUADOR OIL FLOW TO RETURN TO NORMAL IN FEB : Update
PU
02:53p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.888% This Year -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.496% This Year -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 0.730% This Year -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Stocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar ..
5Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..

HOT NEWS