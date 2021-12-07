Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yearbook of Labour Statistics 2020

12/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
The publication presents data for 2019 and 2020 on the economic activity of the Polish population, employed persons, labour turnover and vacancies, unemployed persons, working conditions (the working time structure, strikes, working conditions at the workplace, accidents at work), labour costs and wages and salaries (the wages and salaries fund as well as average monthly nominal and real wages and salaries, wages and salaries by position and job, the structure of full-time employees by wages and salaries). The publication shows changes occurring on Polish labour market as well as essential information on labour market in EU countries.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
