Yearbook of Labour Statistics 2020

The publication presents data for 2019 and 2020 on the economic activity of the Polish population, employed persons, labour turnover and vacancies, unemployed persons, working conditions (the working time structure, strikes, working conditions at the workplace, accidents at work), labour costs and wages and salaries (the wages and salaries fund as well as average monthly nominal and real wages and salaries, wages and salaries by position and job, the structure of full-time employees by wages and salaries). The publication shows changes occurring on Polish labour market as well as essential information on labour market in EU countries.