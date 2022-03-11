Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen: COVID-19 aid funds will help U.S. withstand Ukraine war economic turmoil

03/11/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Yellen tours The Denver Mint, in Denver, Colorado

DENVER (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday said the U.S. economy is better prepared to weather economic turbulence from Russia's invasion of Ukraine because of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package passed a year ago.

Yellen, speaking at a Denver social services agency on the first anniversary of the American Rescue Plan, (ARP) said the United States is now much better able to withstand unforeseen crises -- such as the war in Ukraine -- than it was a year ago.

"Our world is interconnected, and our ambition to ensure that Russia pays a high price for its unprovoked invasion has already impacted us at home," Yellen said, referring to a steep surge in energy prices.

"America is better able to handle these turbulent times because our economy is historically strong, and the American economy is historically strong because of the ARP and the resiliency of the American people.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.90% 133.25 Delayed Quote.78.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pWARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman
RE
05:52pYELLEN : COVID-19 aid funds will help U.S. withstand Ukraine war economic turmoil
RE
05:52pUK Defence Ministry says Russia strikes Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivsk
RE
05:48pNorth Korea accused of testing ICBM system and restoring nuclear test site
RE
05:48pNorth Korea accused of testing ICBM system and restoring nuclear test site
RE
05:38pTexas child abuse workers forced to investigate transgender cases, says court witness
RE
05:38pWorld shares fall on Ukraine conflict, looming U.S. rate hikes
RE
05:36pDogecoin Lost 0.37% to $0.116 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEthereum Lost 1.17% to $2573.60 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Lost 1.10% to $38869.25 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Wall Street slumps in broad swoon to end bumpy week
3World shares fall on Ukraine conflict, looming U.S. rate hikes
4China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
5Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves

HOT NEWS