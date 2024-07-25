RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris would continue the core values of the Biden administration when dealing with global issues, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"On issues confronting America in the world, she deeply understands what's necessary and why it is important to restore U.S. leadership on the global stage and she's been a critical part of that effort," Yellen said during a press conference at the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"I feel the core values that have been reflected in the policies of this administration are ones Vice President Harris deeply embraces," Yellen added.

Harris, the currently U.S. vice president, replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate earlier this week.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Mark Porter)