Yellen: Not legal for U.S. government to seize Russian central bank assets

BONN, Germany, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that it would not be legal for
the United States to seize frozen Russian central bank assets to
help rebuild Ukraine after Russia's invasion ends.
Yellen told reporters ahead of a meeting of G7 finance
ministers in Bonn, Germany, that the United States and its
allies have blocked an estimated $300 billion of assets from
Russia's central bank.
Discussions are just getting started among Western allies on
how to finance Ukraine's long-term reconstruction and whether
those frozen Russian assets can play a role.
"I think it's very natural that given the enormous
destruction in Ukraine, and huge rebuilding costs that they will
face, that we will look to Russia to help pay at least a portion
of the price that will be involved," Yellen said.
"That said, while we're beginning to look at this, it would
not be legal now in the United States for the government to
seize those" assets. "It's not something that is legally
permissible in the United States."
(Reporting by David Lawder and Rami Ayyub
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)