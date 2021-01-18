Log in
News : Latest News
Yellen Sees Risk of Longer, More Painful Recession Absent More Economic Aid

01/18/2021 | 03:12pm EST
By Kate Davidson

Breaking News...

WASHINGTON -- Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's choice for Treasury secretary, will tell lawmakers that the U.S. risks a longer, more painful recession unless Congress approves more aid and will urge them to "act big" to shore up the recovery.

Ms. Yellen is set to deliver her remarks Tuesday to the Senate Finance Committee, which is considering her nomination, according to a copy of her testimony reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

(More to Come)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-21 1511ET

