Yellen backs reappointing Powell as Fed chair - Bloomberg

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has
told senior White House advisers she backs reappointing Jerome
Powell as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, whose term expires in
February, a Bloomberg News reporter wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/SalehaMohsin/status/1429119006175285254.
President Joe Biden has not made a decision and will likely
weigh in around Labor Day in early September, the reporter added
in the tweet.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department declined to
comment. No comment was immediately available from the White
House.
Powell was elevated to Fed chair by President Donald Trump
in 2018, replacing then Fed chair Yellen.
Republican Senator Steve Daines, a member of the Senate
Banking Committee, urged Biden in a letter last week to keep
Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve for another four years
to build confidence in an improving economy.
Renominating Powell "would send a strong signal to
households, businesses, and consumers that the head of the
Federal Reserve continues to enjoy broad bipartisan support, and
will act as necessary to achieve its dual mandate of price
stability and maximum employment," he wrote.
After the coronavirus pandemic prompted widespread shutdowns
last year, the Powell-led Fed slashed its benchmark overnight
interest rate to near zero and began a massive bond-buying
effort. That support is credited with heading off a financial
crisis and paving the way for a rapid economic rebound.
A White House official last month said Biden would soon be
engaging his senior economic team in "a careful and thoughtful
process" about Fed appointments.
Powell has his share of critics, including members of the
climate activist group 350.org, who are calling on Biden to
nominate a "climate leader" to replace Powell and who plan to
protest against Powell's leadership during the Fed's annual
central banking conference next week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Andrea Shalal in
Washington; Editing by Will Dunham and Daniel Wallis)