Yellen calls for 'acting now - and acting big' on pandemic relief

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen on Wednesday said it was imperative to enact a
comprehensive $1.9 trillion economic rescue package that
includes $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, the
Treasury said in a statement.
Yellen, in a call with a bipartisan group of mayors, said
the government's failure to provide sufficient aid to states and
localities during the last recession had resulted in sharp cuts
in infrastructure and education, weakening the labor market and
undercutting a broader economic recovery.
"The benefits of acting now – and acting big – will far
outweigh the costs over the long term," it said.
