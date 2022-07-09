Log in
Yellen cancels part of trip to Japan after Abe assassination

07/09/2022 | 10:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen testifies before House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has canceled her visit to the Port of Yokohama during her travel to Japan next week, a Treasury Department official said on Saturday, out of deference after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated.

Abe was fatally shot on Friday while giving a campaign speech on a street corner in the western city of Nara.

Yellen was scheduled to visit the Port of Yokohama on Tuesday to participate in a roundtable with business leaders, tour the facilities and deliver a speech.

The Treasury official said Yellen's bilateral meetings in Japan would still take place. She is scheduled to meet with Minister of Finance Suzuki Shunichi on Tuesday.

She will also meet with officials from South Korea and other G20 economies as she seeks to build support for a price cap on Russian oil during the trip to Asia, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The trip, Yellen's first visit to the Indo-Pacific region as treasury secretary, comes amid nagging questions about how well a price cap on Russian oil could work absent the support of India and others now buying cheap Russian oil.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Chinese minister hopes ties with Canada can get back on track
Factbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who could replace him?
Twitter vows legal battle after Musk deal pullout
Chinese minister hopes ties with Canada can get back on track
Japanese mourn ex-PM Abe day after fatal shooting
Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters
Russia assembling reserve forces near Ukraine for future offensive, says British intelligence
'VERY SHOCKING' : Four stabbed by assailant at major Shanghai hospital
'VERY SHOCKING' : Four stabbed by assailant at major Shanghai hospital
China's Xi 'deeply regrets' death of Japan's Abe
