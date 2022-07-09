Yellen cancels public event in Japan after Abe assassination

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen has canceled her visit to the Port of
Yokohama during her visit to Japan next week out of deference
following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,
a Treasury official said on Saturday.
Abe was fatally shot on Friday while giving a campaign
speech on a street in the western city of Nara.
Yellen had been scheduled to visit the port on Tuesday for a
roundtable with business leaders, tour the facilities and
deliver a speech.
Separately, the State Department said late on Saturday that
Secretary Antony Blinken was adding a stop in Tokyo in the
coming days as part of his Asia trip to offer condolences to the
Japanese people on Abe's death and to meet senior Japanese
officials.
The Treasury official said Yellen's bilateral meetings in
Japan would still take place. She is scheduled to meet Minister
of Finance Suzuki Shunichi on Tuesday.
Yellen's aircraft stopped briefly to refuel at Joint Base
Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on the way to Tokyo. Former
President Donald Trump was also in town to raise money for U.S.
House of Representatives candidate Sarah Palin and other
Republican candidates.
Yellen will participate in a meeting of the Group of 20
major economies in Indonesia and meet officials from South Korea
as she seeks to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
during her trip to Asia, the Treasury Department said on Friday.
The trip, Yellen's first visit to the Indo-Pacific region as
treasury secretary, comes amid nagging questions about how well
a price cap on Russian oil could work without the support of
India and others now buying cheap Russian oil.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, additional reporting by David
Shepardson; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Franklin
Paul and Sandra Maler)