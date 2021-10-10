Yellen confident Congress will raise debt ceiling

Yellen called raising the debt limit "a housekeeping chore" for lawmakers and said it was "simply their responsibility to pay the bills" that resulted from past decisions they made, referring to roughly $8 trillion in spending Republican lawmakers had backed during Donald Trump's presidency.

Last week, the Senate approved a short-term fix after a lengthy partisan standoff.

On Friday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden that he would not help Democrats again in raising the debt limit.

But Yellen said she was confident that Congress' Democratic leaders "will be able to manage this so that we don't face this situation."

She ruled out invoking the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which says the validity of U.S. public debt "shall not be questioned." Some Democrats have argued that could be used to invalidate the debt ceiling, but it would entail a legal fight that would likely go to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats are working on Biden's sweeping social spending bill, but have yet to agree on the size of the multi-trillion dollar package.

Yellen also said she was confident that the 15% global minimum tax rate, agreed to by more than 130 countries last week, would be included in that spending bill, and that she hoped Congress would pass it.