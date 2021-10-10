Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Yellen confident Congress will raise debt ceiling

10/10/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that she was confident Congress would raise the debt ceiling after a temporary increase runs out on Dec. 3, saying not doing so would be "completely irresponsible and a self-inflicted wound."

Yellen called raising the debt limit "a housekeeping chore" for lawmakers and said it was "simply their responsibility to pay the bills" that resulted from past decisions they made, referring to roughly $8 trillion in spending Republican lawmakers had backed during Donald Trump's presidency.

Last week, the Senate approved a short-term fix after a lengthy partisan standoff.

On Friday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden that he would not help Democrats again in raising the debt limit.

But Yellen said she was confident that Congress' Democratic leaders "will be able to manage this so that we don't face this situation."

She ruled out invoking the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which says the validity of U.S. public debt "shall not be questioned." Some Democrats have argued that could be used to invalidate the debt ceiling, but it would entail a legal fight that would likely go to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats are working on Biden's sweeping social spending bill, but have yet to agree on the size of the multi-trillion dollar package.

Yellen also said she was confident that the 15% global minimum tax rate, agreed to by more than 130 countries last week, would be included in that spending bill, and that she hoped Congress would pass it.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12pYellen confident Congress will raise debt ceiling
RE
04:02pGoldman cuts forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2021 and 2022
RE
03:44pSanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance strikes debt deal with Credit Suisse
RE
01:36pIndia's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal
RE
01:21pFacebook will try to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content
RE
01:06pBOX OFFICE : 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million
RE
12:27pCanada's overworked healthcare sector brace for staff shortages as vaccine mandates loom
RE
12:20pYellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax
RE
11:57aSAN FRANCISCO FED'S DALY : Too soon to say job market 'stalling'
RE
11:57aSAN FRANCISCO FED'S DALY : Too soon to say job market 'stalling'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal
3Yellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax
4O'Reilly Automotive : Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market..
5Islami Bank Bangladesh : Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited ..

HOT NEWS